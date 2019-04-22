Sophie Turner's video about Arya and Gendry's sex scene deserves an Emmy.

Remember that time Sophie Turner, AKA Sansa Stark of "Game of Thrones," chugged a glass of wine for a jumbotron?

Sophie Turner KEEPS a glass of wine on her and I kinda love her for it pic.twitter.com/btd3JDfD1I — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) April 22, 2019

As if we couldn't love her any more, she's just seriously stepped up her game by commenting on the controversy surrounding Maisie Williams', aka Arya Stark's, first sex scene. While Williams is 22 and her character is 18, some people couldn't handle the fact that Arya was a child at the beginning of the series and watching her have a sex drive seems like a violation. Of course, everyone is ignoring the fact that she's cut off faces, killed countless people and even cooked men into pies. However, Arya is an adult and the scene was totally consensual, age-appropriate, devoid of incest which is arguably very rare for a "Game of Thrones" sex scene. It was just a fun and flirty "hey, let's have sex before everyone we know and love gets murdered by a zombie army led by a snow devil on a ghost horse." So, you know, totally normal run-of-the-mill teen sex.

Sophie Turner clearly didn't have time for any of the hate as she brought her wine back to the internet and graced us with this Easter gold:

Turner, thank you. Yes, the Easter bunny did need to hop hop hop into that "pussay," and alleluia, alleluia, he is risen.