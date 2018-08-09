The best tweets about the Space Force, Trump's latest project as the world burns.

Just in case you didn't think that the news couldn't get any more cartoonishly insane, the Vice President of the United States officially announced his plan for the creation of a new branch of the military: a Space Force.

.@VP Pence: "The time has come to establish the United States Space Force." pic.twitter.com/MUsZD1NcEA — CSPAN (@cspan) August 9, 2018

Pence is trying to drum up Congressional approval to officially extend the Empire to the Galaxy by 2020, offering no details on how it is to be paid for, if it's even legal according to international treaties, or whether he's a Star Trek or Star Wars guy.

It is truly the dumbest time to be alive.

The president is truly pumped, and tweeting like a little boy who just got a Buzz Lightyear ice cream cake and his birthday party.

Space Force all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) is not on board the mission to the stars.