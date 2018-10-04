Racist lady attacks women at grocery store for speaking Spanish. Then another white lady stepped in.

A racist white lady freaking out at two Mexican women for speaking Spanish is enough to make you lose your faith in humanity, but your faith will soon be restored when an ally stepped in and called her out.

It went down on Monday at a grocery store in a city called Rifle (only in America, folks). A woman identified as Linda Dwire freaked out at the sounds of something other than English. A good Samaritan named Kamira trent stepped in and said, "I'm calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!"

Yo nunca pensé que esto me fuera a pasar a mi. Estábamos una amiga y yo platicando en la tienda en español y de repente llega una señora a insultarnos que si vivíamos en este país no teníamos que hablar español que tendríamos que hablar sólo inglés. Gracias a la otra muchacha (que no conocemos) nos defendió y llamó a la policia, Y creo que se llevaron arrestada a la señora que nos estaba agrediendo. Siempre vi los videos en las redes y me daba coraje y hoy, que fue mi caso puedo decir que sentí una gran impotencia. Posted by Faby VelSa on Monday, October 1, 2018

Dwire didn't simply take the L and stop spewing vitriol.

"You come from a generation that's destroying this country," she said.

"No I do not. I have respect. You do not harass people," Trent replied.

With her finger pointed at Trent, Dwire said, "You will lose your country. You know what, you will lose this country."

Trent followed her down the aisle and called the cops.

According to BuzzFeed, Dwire was taken to Garfield County Jail and charged with two counts of bias-motivated harassment.