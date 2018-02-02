The Spice Girls reunited and the Instagram pics will make you feel old.

On Friday, all five of the Spice Girls reunited for the first time in years, and it really made us Wanna Be there (I WILL NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR THIS).

Reuniting their forces for the first time since the Olympics in 2012, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell all posed for an Instagram photo in Halliwell's home.

Seeing these Instagram snaps make us feel a bit old due to the nostalgia.

Unsurprisingly, they look absolutely fantastic.

We have a feeling they've been dosing all their food with special spices that keep you eternally young and ready to sing Viva Forever at the drop of a dime.

Even their manager Simon Fuller was there for the reunion.