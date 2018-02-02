The Spice Girls reunited and the Instagram pics will make you feel old.

On Friday, all five of the Spice Girls reunited for the first time in years, and it really made us Wanna Be there (I WILL NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR THIS).
Reuniting their forces for the first time since the Olympics in 2012, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell all posed for an Instagram photo in Halliwell's home.
Seeing these Instagram snaps make us feel a bit old due to the nostalgia.
Unsurprisingly, they look absolutely fantastic.
We have a feeling they've been dosing all their food with special spices that keep you eternally young and ready to sing Viva Forever at the drop of a dime.
Even their manager Simon Fuller was there for the reunion.
According to The Sun, the Instagram photos hearken a true reunion between the singers.
After some negotiations, each woman was guaranteed $10 million and the stipulation that Victoria Beckham won't have to sing.
Beyond that, the reunion project is TBA. The possibilities include TV projects in China, endorsement deals, a compilation album celebrating their top hits, and a new television talent show.
Fans across the globe are already dusting off their glitter platforms for the reunion.
The world is ready.