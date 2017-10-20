You've been removing splinters wrong your whole life. This mom has a pain-free hack.

There are few feelings as universally uncomfortable and commonplace as getting a splinter stuck in your skin. It often begins as a phantom feeling. You feel a hard pointy object lodged in your hand or foot and you think you're imagining it. By the time most of us come to terms with the situation at hand (PUN INTENDED), the go-to form of splinter removal involves struggling with a pair of tweezers while yelling about the sweet release of death. But, what if there was another way all along?!
Well, I'm not officially saying we've all been wrong this whole time. But, this one mom's viral trick for splinter removal may be the antidote to many of our unnecessarily painful life-long methods.
Meet mother and splinter master Claire Bullen-Jones of Wigan, England.
When Bullen-Jones took to Facebook to share her secret to removing splinters without inducing non-stop weeping, her life hack quickly went viral. The post was shared over 70,000 times.
Basically, she uses the medicine syringe that comes in Calpol boxes (baby medicine) for the removal process. The trick can also be achieved by using other oral syringes used for children's medicine, including Tylenol or Children's Motrin.
If you're still feeling nervous about the actual removal method, have no fear, Bullen-Jones laid it out clearly for her followers.
She wrote:
“Put the small hole at the bottom of the syringe as best you can over the splinter. Once you know your above it, make sure the syringe is touching the skin-and pull! Make sure there’s no gaps otherwise you won’t get it! The syringe will more than likely pull it out in the first go! Pain free, no tugging and pulling, and no little ones upset or scared at getting it out! Don’t pull slowly! You need to pull rather quickly! If it’s a stubborn splinter, just do this a couple of times! Saves so much time, and well worth seeing the kids smile at the end of it rather than red faces and tears!"
NO PAIN THOUGH, IS THIS SORCERY?!
This just may have permanently changed the game for removing splinters.