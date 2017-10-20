You've been removing splinters wrong your whole life. This mom has a pain-free hack.

There are few feelings as universally uncomfortable and commonplace as getting a splinter stuck in your skin. It often begins as a phantom feeling. You feel a hard pointy object lodged in your hand or foot and you think you're imagining it. By the time most of us come to terms with the situation at hand (PUN INTENDED), the go-to form of splinter removal involves struggling with a pair of tweezers while yelling about the sweet release of death. But, what if there was another way all along?!

Well, I'm not officially saying we've all been wrong this whole time. But, this one mom's viral trick for splinter removal may be the antidote to many of our unnecessarily painful life-long methods.

Meet mother and splinter master Claire Bullen-Jones of Wigan, England.

When Bullen-Jones took to Facebook to share her secret to removing splinters without inducing non-stop weeping, her life hack quickly went viral. The post was shared over 70,000 times.

Kids got a splinter? Grab the calpol box and take out the syringe that comes with it! Make sure it’s clean obviously!... Posted by Claire Bullen-Jones on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Basically, she uses the medicine syringe that comes in Calpol boxes (baby medicine) for the removal process. The trick can also be achieved by using other oral syringes used for children's medicine, including Tylenol or Children's Motrin.