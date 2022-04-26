19 people share the most extreme case of 'spoiled child syndrome' they've ever seen.

So when a Reddit user posed the question, "What is the most severe case of "Spoiled Child Syndrome" that you have ever seen/heard of?" people were more than happy to share their horror stories. Or as I like to call themn: spoiler alerts.
Ooh I was working with a 9 year old once who didn’t understand that I couldn’t bring back a ton of bulky items from my vacation. I explained size of suitcases, bag limits, etc. She looks at me and goes “well just ask your pilot to carry the extras, you don’t have a big family so your plane won’t be crowded.” I then realized that this child had only ever been on her family’s private plane... - gavin_the_cat
A guy (in his mid 20s) that worked for me was mad that his father bought him one jet ski. On Christmas he said to his father, “What am I going to do with one?" His father bought him a second one so his friends could go too. - AZ285