19 people share the most extreme case of 'spoiled child syndrome' they've ever seen.

Look, everyone wants to get spoiled, but you certainly don't want to be spoiled. At least, not when others are looking...

So when a Reddit user posed the question, "What is the most severe case of "Spoiled Child Syndrome" that you have ever seen/heard of?" people were more than happy to share their horror stories. Or as I like to call themn: spoiler alerts.

1.

Ooh I was working with a 9 year old once who didn’t understand that I couldn’t bring back a ton of bulky items from my vacation. I explained size of suitcases, bag limits, etc. She looks at me and goes “well just ask your pilot to carry the extras, you don’t have a big family so your plane won’t be crowded.” I then realized that this child had only ever been on her family’s private plane... - gavin_the_cat

2.