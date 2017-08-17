Advertising

Spotify is proving that everyone, no matter who you are or what you do, can take action in the fight against neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The streaming music company has banned music by hate groups. It's a big step in refusing to normalize these views.

On Monday, Digital Music News published a report highlighting 37 white supremacist bands that were currently available on Spotify. The Southern Poverty Law Center had attempted to call attention to the hate-mongering music back in 2014, when they highlighted the bands' appearance on iTunes. The list included bands with names like "Kill, Baby… Kill!", "Battlecry" and "Blood Red Eagle." In response, on the heels of a violent racism-fueled weekend in Charlottesville, the company acted fast to remove the groups.

Speaking to VICE, the company released a statement revealing that it “takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention.” Similar to the business leaders resigning from Trump's panels and the aides attempting to distance themselves from the administration, the move speaks volumes.

Spotify users — aka almost everyone with a computer and headphones — are cheering the decision.

Spotify won't host Nazi music. Godaddy, Cloudflare and Google won't host their sites. But hey, Adolf, you can still march in the streets. — Joshua Ellis (@jzellis) August 17, 2017

A guy at my work actually got mad that all his "Nazi Death Metal" will be removed from spotify... lmao I constantly think about punching him — em❤ (@emmaleerose_) August 17, 2017

or did the Nazi supporting lyrics just go

"Trump is a great POTUS

Y'all got to notus" ?



(should be banned anyway) — Flash Banding (@smile_of_decade) August 17, 2017

Other tech companies, like Twitter, Paypal, and Google, have refused to ban white supremacists on "free speech" grounds. As VICE reports, Spotify and Deezer, a France-based streaming company, are the only music services to enact bans. Apple Music still retains contracts with bands like Resistance 77 and Offensive Weapon.

The move is a reminder that you can find ways to stand up for your values in everyday life — even if your job is something as seemingly neutral as sharing music. Expect to see more and more artists taking a stance here.

In the meantime, feel free to listen to Spotify playlists like "Patriotic Passion," which the brand calls "a soundtrack to an America worth fighting for."

