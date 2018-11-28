Guy’s public poop session hilariously interrupted by chatty child.

Kids are basically tiny drunk people running around with no inhibitions. They say and scream whatever is on their mind, they're constantly rallying for greasy snacks, they throw their shoes off in public and sometimes they even shit on the floor.

Obviously, the unbridled behavior of children can be an exhausting force to temper as a parent or child care worker. But there are few spectacles more entertaining than a kid navigating the world with their own crayon scrawled rule book.

The Reddit user SuperScopeSix experienced this firsthand when a child decided to climb under the bathroom stall for a short conversation.

To the kid's credit, he was just trying to find someone to help him wash his hands! The kid's matter of fact line of questioning makes the whole situation funnier. He's SO earnest about needing help he doesn't seem to realize that climbing into a stall is a big no-no, and honestly?! That type of pragmatism will take this kid places.