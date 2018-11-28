Guy’s public poop session hilariously interrupted by chatty child.

Kids are basically tiny drunk people running around with no inhibitions. They say and scream whatever is on their mind, they're constantly rallying for greasy snacks, they throw their shoes off in public and sometimes they even shit on the floor.
Obviously, the unbridled behavior of children can be an exhausting force to temper as a parent or child care worker. But there are few spectacles more entertaining than a kid navigating the world with their own crayon scrawled rule book.
The Reddit user SuperScopeSix experienced this firsthand when a child decided to climb under the bathroom stall for a short conversation.
To the kid's credit, he was just trying to find someone to help him wash his hands! The kid's matter of fact line of questioning makes the whole situation funnier. He's SO earnest about needing help he doesn't seem to realize that climbing into a stall is a big no-no, and honestly?! That type of pragmatism will take this kid places.
Given the accidental comedic gold, the video immediately took off on Reddit, where commenters gave Andrew credit for videotaping in the first place.
As hotelhotel99 wrote - the exchange could have become supremely awkward if someone else walked in the bathroom at that point.
"omg can you imagine if someone walked in when the kid was leaving"
wxmatt gave Andrew full props for his savvy filming.
"Seriously, though, as funny as the video is, it was REALLY smart thinking to record the conversation just in case."
I'm mostly thankful Andrew filmed because it gave us all the gift of this video, which I have watched approximately 67 times to stave off the darkness of seasonal depression.