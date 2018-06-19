People are roasting the State Department’s incredibly tone deaf tweet about 'traveling with kids.'

People are roasting the State Department’s incredibly tone deaf tweet about 'traveling with kids.'
Orli Matlow
Jun 19, 2018@6:48 PM
Advertising

While the American people are busy with the hostage crisis of the Trump administration detaining migrant children for funds for his border wall, the State Department thought that now would be a great time to tweet about traveling with children.

The impressively dense, remarkably ill-timed tweet got really ratio'd, real quick.

People are roasting the State Department’s incredibly tone deaf tweet about 'traveling with kids.'
Twitter

People took the opportunity to remind the Department of State just what is going on, asking questions of their own.

Advertising

Advertising

It's not just Americans concerned with what's going on. The rest of the world has the internet, too.

Advertising

Is a social media manager at the State Department trying to tell us something?

Does anyone there actually know what's going on?

Advertising

People chimed in with their own handy tips.

The event on Facebook went just as poorly as the announcement on Twitter.

Maybe even worse.

Advertising
People are roasting the State Department’s incredibly tone deaf tweet about 'traveling with kids.'
Facebook

Next time, State Department, read the room.

Or at least wait for the hostage crisis to be over before going on Facebook Live.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc