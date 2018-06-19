People are roasting the State Department’s incredibly tone deaf tweet about 'traveling with kids.'

While the American people are busy with the hostage crisis of the Trump administration detaining migrant children for funds for his border wall, the State Department thought that now would be a great time to tweet about traveling with children.

Happening soon! Join our colleagues from @TravelGov for a Facebook Live event at 10:00 a.m. ET to ask your questions about traveling with kids and to hear their tips to make traveling with the whole family easier. https://t.co/JRBPBChNju — Department of State (@StateDept) June 19, 2018

The impressively dense, remarkably ill-timed tweet got really ratio'd, real quick.

Twitter

People took the opportunity to remind the Department of State just what is going on, asking questions of their own.

.

I have a lot of questions about traveling w kids.



Do we have to book a spot at kids' concentration camp or do I just drop off?



I hear they're like summer camp #TrumpsKidnappingChildren #TrumpConcentrationCamps #WhereAreTheGirls#HumanRightsViolations — Debbie 🇺🇸 ⛵⚓🌊 (@DebbieVaritek) June 19, 2018

First, don't take your kids to the US. Who knows what will happen to them? — TipPDX (@TipPDX) June 19, 2018