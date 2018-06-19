People are roasting the State Department’s incredibly tone deaf tweet about 'traveling with kids.'

While the American people are busy with the hostage crisis of the Trump administration detaining migrant children for funds for his border wall, the State Department thought that now would be a great time to tweet about traveling with children.
The impressively dense, remarkably ill-timed tweet got really ratio'd, real quick.
People took the opportunity to remind the Department of State just what is going on, asking questions of their own.
.— Debbie 🇺🇸 ⛵⚓🌊 (@DebbieVaritek) June 19, 2018
I have a lot of questions about traveling w kids.
Do we have to book a spot at kids' concentration camp or do I just drop off?
I hear they're like summer camp #TrumpsKidnappingChildren #TrumpConcentrationCamps #WhereAreTheGirls#HumanRightsViolations
First, don't take your kids to the US. Who knows what will happen to them?— TipPDX (@TipPDX) June 19, 2018
How about some tips for children traveling alone after being separated from their family?— Marc Blum (@marcrenyc215) June 19, 2018
I'll be travelling to the US later this year, should I have my child pre-stamped with a tracking number? Can I request an extra roll of aluminum foil for his blanket?— Charrion On (@charrion) June 19, 2018
Hey @StateDept I have a question. I have two great kids, ages 2 and 9. If I take them to a foreign country this summer, and when we get there, officials from that country kidnap my kids and lock them in cages, what should I do? Do I like call you guys or...?— Daunt Lis (@lisrencz) June 19, 2018
Theoretically, if my family was seeking asylum in another country, we were arrested at the border and my children were placed in cages, what should I do?— Neal Taflinger (@NealTaflinger) June 19, 2018
It's not just Americans concerned with what's going on. The rest of the world has the internet, too.
Dad from The Netherlands here. Is this a good moment in time to visit your country as a tourist? Will my children be able to facetime me after being caged? Should I have my phone number tattooed on their arms to make it easier?— Maurice Wessling (@mauricewessling) June 19, 2018
Is a social media manager at the State Department trying to tell us something?
Be honest with us. This is a cry for help, isn't it State?— Shawn D. Humphrey (@Irishboy51) June 19, 2018
Blink twice for yes.
Does anyone there actually know what's going on?
Really? REALLY? Are your hiring practices so bereft that you don't even have a social media person on board to tell you how bad, wrong, inappropriate and fucked up this tweet is right now? REALLY?— Stefanie Iris Weiss🔥 (@EcoSexuality) June 19, 2018
READ THE ROOM— Ellen McGirt (@ellmcgirt) June 19, 2018
People chimed in with their own handy tips.
.@StateDept Most important tip: At U.S. border crossings, try your very best to be white. https://t.co/Kv3tFlSDN9— Earl Hoffert (@Earl_Hoffert) June 19, 2018
Tip #1: Unless you're white, don't.— Bros4America (@Bros4America) June 19, 2018
Tip #2: See #1. #ToneDeaf
The event on Facebook went just as poorly as the announcement on Twitter.
Maybe even worse.
Next time, State Department, read the room.
Or at least wait for the hostage crisis to be over before going on Facebook Live.