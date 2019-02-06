25 great tweets about the State of the Union that are better than the state of the union.

Well, it happened. After some drama with scheduling, President Trump delivered his primetime address, where he spread conspiracy theories about immigrants, abortions, and his own healthcare proposals.

Because Trump is almost certain to contradict everything on Twitter tonight, the real action is online. Here are the best tweets.

1.

Weird to see half the chamber all white, and then the Democrats on the other side. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2019

2.

#POTUS talks about sex trafficking like only hispanic people are behind it, and if that isn't racism, the sky isn't blue — Emma González (@Emma4Change) February 6, 2019

3.

"You weren't supposed to do that!" - Trump and his administration to all women for anything ever #SOTU — The Betches Sup (@Betches_Sup) February 6, 2019

4.