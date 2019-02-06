25 great tweets about the State of the Union that are better than the state of the union.

Well, it happened. After some drama with scheduling, President Trump delivered his primetime address, where he spread conspiracy theories about immigrants, abortions, and his own healthcare proposals.
Because Trump is almost certain to contradict everything on Twitter tonight, the real action is online. Here are the best tweets.
1.
Weird to see half the chamber all white, and then the Democrats on the other side.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2019
2.
#POTUS talks about sex trafficking like only hispanic people are behind it, and if that isn't racism, the sky isn't blue— Emma González (@Emma4Change) February 6, 2019
3.
"You weren't supposed to do that!" - Trump and his administration to all women for anything ever #SOTU— The Betches Sup (@Betches_Sup) February 6, 2019
4.
The response to electing a racist, misogynist, xenophobic president was to win back the house by electing progressive, diverse, bold women and making history. I guess Trump can kinda take a lil credit 🤣🤷🏻♀️ #SOTU— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 6, 2019
5.
Wait, can you have an evil twin if you're already evil? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/6wVk4Bl6aL— Travon Free (@Travon) February 6, 2019
6.
Trump taking credit for there being more women in Congress is like the Fyre Fest guy saying "You're welcome for the documentaries!!" #SOTU— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 6, 2019
7.
*smoking a joint in the speechwriting office* When you think about it, the real leader of the resistance is the one being resisted.— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 6, 2019
8.
Stephen Miller is now on suicide watch https://t.co/AhwjpjCH2F— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 6, 2019
9.
In the seventh grade, I was on the bench during a softball game and someone got hurt, which we were sympathetically discussing on the bench as she heroically rose, when a coach whipped around and was like WHY AREN'T YOU CLAPPING? which SOTU always calls to mind— Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) February 6, 2019
10.
Here’s that applause you so desperately need, boo. pic.twitter.com/cdt6tTQ4nf— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 6, 2019
11.
Stephen Miller must have been attending a white power march on the day they taught segues in speechwriting school— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 6, 2019
12.
i reckon trump hasn’t objectified babies this blatantly since at least ‘93 when pondering tiffany pic.twitter.com/QHR58NTSLI— cory booker’s very real “girlfriend” 🐝✌🏾♎️ (@dolladollabille) February 6, 2019
13.
Nancy Pelosi straight up giving Trump the baby shark here #SOTU pic.twitter.com/n4rCkIaxxP— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 6, 2019
14.
iF i WaSn’T PrEsIdEnT rIgHt NoW We WoUlD bE aT wAr WiTh NoRtH kOrEa #SOTU pic.twitter.com/fGeCrKhOFh— mariana (@scenerysugg) February 6, 2019
15.
When a republican is loosing an argument #SOTU pic.twitter.com/BOczA9NlB4— Fitzhugh Bethea (@FitzhughLBethea) February 6, 2019
16.
Speaker Pelosi is the new plaid shirt guy #SOTU pic.twitter.com/imz3hqpLoi— allison hart (@alley_hart) February 6, 2019
17.
Feeling it. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Z9k2JKQVpK— McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 6, 2019
18.
Nancy Pelosi right now. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7K1gPZYKds— Callan Mathis (@CallanMathis) February 6, 2019
19.
when a guy on tinder tells you he read a TON of books by women pic.twitter.com/UaZ8QFzKV6— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 6, 2019
20.
More people working is not bad, but a growing population leads to more of a lot of things. Statistics being used as a drunk uses a lamppost- for support rather than illumination.— Michael J. Small (@MJSinCHI) February 6, 2019
21.
The Frat House of Representatives— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 6, 2019
22.
Racist fucked up content aside, the writing is just so bad.— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 6, 2019
23.
Disappointed that Nancy Pelosi isn't pointing at her mouth and lip-syncing the whole State of the Union with him.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 6, 2019
24.
A *savage* game of Zip Zap Zop pic.twitter.com/4sHeWcQFEE— Ally Hord (@hordie) February 6, 2019
25.
they forgot to thank Stanley Kubrick for the moon landing #sotu— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 6, 2019