Stay-at-home dad refuses to keep up wife's cleaning schedule, she snaps, takes the kids.

Conceptually, cleaning habits might not sound like a deal-breaker for a marriage.

But in reality, it's the day-to-day patterns that can strengthen or dissolve a romantic relationship. The state of the living room can serve as a symbol for the level of emotional health and mutual understanding in the relationship in general.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a husband asked if he's wrong for not keeping up with his wife's cleaning demands.

He wrote:

AITA for not keeping up with my wife’s cleaning demands?

I had a major fight with my wife a few hours ago and I strongly think I’m in the right but she is so angry I almost feel like I’m the one crazy. I’ll provide context. I married my wife 3 years ago but we have been together 6.