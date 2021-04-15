Stay-at-home mom asks if it was bad to snap at husband for treating her like secretary.

While it's normal to ask your partner to grab you a water from the kitchen "while they're up" every now and then, expecting them to work as your unpaid employee just because you're working from home is a serious stretch...

Dividing up household chores can always be a little tense between couples living together, especially if drastically different work schedules are involved. As long as both people feel like they're contibuting a fair amount and not brewing any bitter resentment over the mountain of dirty dishes or childcare responsibilities, most conflicts can usually be fixed with a little communication (and not passive-aggressive kitchen notes).

While working from home is still working and just because someone is home doesn't ever mean they can drop everything during the workday, taking advantage of your partner's time is a recipe for disaster. A quick favor everyone once in awhile while you're tied up on a call or in a meeting can rapidly escalate to turning your partner into your employee if clear boundaries aren't set. So, when a frustrated stay-at-home mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her working-from-home husband treating her like a secretary, people were there to offer advice.