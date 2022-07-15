Stay-at-home mom asks if she was wrong to 'micromanage' nanny until she quit.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her nanny, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
We have a 2yo & a newborn. I am a stay-at-home mom and this is my first time having a nanny. I do not want to leave my kids with strangers, but I just decided I would bring her along on errands to calm my mind. After my C- section I felt better than the first time around and was mobile.
My needs changed and I needed more help like cleaning and running errands. I called and asked if she would be okay with it. She did mention in her interview she has no problem cleaning up after my daughter, but is not a housekeeper. Depending on the scope of work, she would be raising her hourly price. I asked her to just try for a week and see how she felt and she agreed.