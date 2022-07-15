Stay-at-home mom asks if she was wrong to 'micromanage' nanny until she quit.

Hiring strangers to watch your children can be a scary, exhausting and expensive task, but there's a fine line between being protective of your family and being a micromanaging nightmare of a boss...

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her nanny, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for micromanaging & making our nanny quit?

We have a 2yo & a newborn. I am a stay-at-home mom and this is my first time having a nanny. I do not want to leave my kids with strangers, but I just decided I would bring her along on errands to calm my mind. After my C- section I felt better than the first time around and was mobile.