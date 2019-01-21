Man hilariously trolls his step-son's one night stand by live tweeting the morning after.

We've all heard of online dating, but have you ever heard of a father trolling his step-son by live-tweeting about his dating life? Allow me to explain...
Tricky-D (@DropsNoPanties) created a hilarious Twitter thread when he let his followers know that his step-son had a girl over for the night, and the boy's mom had yet to notice. Tricky-D live tweeted the whole event, making speculations about whether or not his wife would discover the girl in her son's room. The whole thing played out like some sort of teen romance thriller, so entertainment at its best.
And he really painted the scene for his followers while everyone waited.
This dude really committed to the documentation of this sacred event...
And he had some words for people saying he should be doing more than just observing.
He even asked his followers to interact. This is like a virtual reality experience! Honestly, he should have been charging viewing fees at this point.
And just when things started to feel anticlimactic...
BOOM, PLOT TWIST.
And then for the grand finale:
Personally, I think the mom knew. Moms know. Period. She probably didn't want to embarrass the young woman, but will be having a nice, long chat with her son later tonight, once he thinks he's in the clear.