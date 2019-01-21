Man hilariously trolls his step-son's one night stand by live tweeting the morning after.

We've all heard of online dating, but have you ever heard of a father trolling his step-son by live-tweeting about his dating life? Allow me to explain...

Tricky-D (@DropsNoPanties) created a hilarious Twitter thread when he let his followers know that his step-son had a girl over for the night, and the boy's mom had yet to notice. Tricky-D live tweeted the whole event, making speculations about whether or not his wife would discover the girl in her son's room. The whole thing played out like some sort of teen romance thriller, so entertainment at its best.

So, my stepson has a girl upstairs in his room that stayed the night and my wife doesn't know yet. I'm curious on how he plans to smuggle her out now that the whole family is awake...



...and now we wait. — Tricky-D (@DropsNoPanties) January 19, 2019

And he really painted the scene for his followers while everyone waited.

People asking for updates: she's still here, the wife has gone into full Saturday house cleaning mode. Still hasn't noticed the cute white shoes by the door. This could be his chance while she's distracted. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tricky-D (@DropsNoPanties) January 19, 2019