Stephen Miller’s cell number was leaked and he’s getting the most incredible texts.

Orli Matlow
Jun 20, 2018@5:21 PM
Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller is a bad man. He is the architect of the Muslim Ban. He is the champion of the family separation policy. He looks like the child of Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants and a sentient penis had a baby, but that's not an excuse to torture brown people.

That too.
Giphy

The good people at Splinter released Miller's phone number, so the taxpayers for whom he works could share some direct feedback about his policy initiatives.

Regardless of how you feel about the ethics of doxxing, you have to admit that these texts are absolutely hilarious.

Miller's going to have to excuse himself to the bathroom soon enough. It's getting hot in here.

What has America come to if you can't torture children without consequences anymore?

