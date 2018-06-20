Stephen Miller’s cell number was leaked and he’s getting the most incredible texts.

Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller is a bad man. He is the architect of the Muslim Ban. He is the champion of the family separation policy. He looks like the child of Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants and a sentient penis had a baby, but that's not an excuse to torture brown people.

Giphy

The good people at Splinter released Miller's phone number, so the taxpayers for whom he works could share some direct feedback about his policy initiatives.

Twitter deleted our tweet about this but the Blog Lives https://t.co/lLcrefs2xT — Caitlin Schneider (@caitschneider) June 20, 2018

Regardless of how you feel about the ethics of doxxing, you have to admit that these texts are absolutely hilarious.