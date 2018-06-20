Stephen Miller’s cell number was leaked and he’s getting the most incredible texts.

Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller is a bad man. He is the architect of the Muslim Ban. He is the champion of the family separation policy. He looks like the child of Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants and a sentient penis had a baby, but that's not an excuse to torture brown people.
The good people at Splinter released Miller's phone number, so the taxpayers for whom he works could share some direct feedback about his policy initiatives.
Regardless of how you feel about the ethics of doxxing, you have to admit that these texts are absolutely hilarious.
well this has been fun pic.twitter.com/X5SmWzQhuz— Lee Germaine (@lee_gsc) June 20, 2018
Weird, I found this image on the internet. pic.twitter.com/eI6cOizmus— the dog, dupree? he dies (@kyleleehufnagel) June 20, 2018
Miller's going to have to excuse himself to the bathroom soon enough. It's getting hot in here.
This is an amazing way to spend the afternoon, thank you @splinter_news pic.twitter.com/ByDfDUIZUt— No One Reminded Me To Un-Halloween My Name (@BrianLisi) June 20, 2018
will let you know if he replies pic.twitter.com/MfbLJyqwYK— patrick (@redford) June 20, 2018
What has America come to if you can't torture children without consequences anymore?