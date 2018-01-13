Steve Bannon said Trump's lawyer 'took care' of 100 women during presidential election.

Another passage from Michael Wolff's White House tell-all Fire and Fury is making the rounds.

During an interview with Wolff, former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon made an off-hand remark suggesting Trump's lawyer paid off 100 women during the course of the presidential campaign. The lawyer in question is Marc Kasowitz, who started representing Trump in the early 2000s and parted ways back in July 2017.

"Look, Kasowitz has known [Trump] for twenty-five years. Kasowitz has gotten him out of all kinds of jams. Kasowitz on the campaign — what did we have, a hundred women? Kasowitz took care of all of them," Bannon reportedly said.

On Friday, Bannon's remark was tweeted out by New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg.

This sentence from the Wolff book didn't get the attention it deserved — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) January 12, 2018

This statement from Bannon bears even more meaning in light of this week's report from The Wall Street Journal revealing that Trump allegedly paid a porn star $130,000 in hush money just a month before the election.