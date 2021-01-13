People are surprised by Fox News host’s response to co-host comparing Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter.

Fox and Friends is Donald Trump's favorite TV show. If he was still allowed on Twitter, he'd be live-tweeting it right now. The daily conspiracy-friendly gabfest is the most popular morning show among Republicans, as anger and fear go well with a hot cup of coffee.

In the wake of the deadly riot in the Capitol on January 6th, many conservatives attempted to defend Trump and his violent supporters by comparing the insurrection to Black Lives Matter protests. As black activists explained, this is a false equivalency. According to a report, 93% of Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful, and 100% of them were not about overturning the results of an election.

we marched because we were getting killed, y’all are rioting because you didn’t get your way...we are not the same. — Somto Claus 🎅🏿 (@somtochukwu___) January 6, 2021

On Wednesday morning's Fox and Friends, Friend Brian Kilmeade insisted that Black Lives Matter protests in Portland this summer were just as bad as the Capitol insurrection, and his fellow Friend Steve Doocy pushed back.