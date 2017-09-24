Advertising

On Friday, Trump said that NFL team owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. This was a direct reference to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of racial injustice, and the fellow players who kneel in solidarity. Over the weekend, a growing number of NFL players, coaches, and sports fans have taken a knee and spoken up in solidarity against Trump's comments.

On Saturday night, the beloved Stevie Wonder took a knee during a performance at the Global Citizens festival in Central Park, joining the increasing number of people kneeling for racial justice.

"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America. But not just one knee, I'm taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our futures, our leaders of the globe, and our world," Wonder told the crowd.

Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.



"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

Twitter has a lot of love for Wonder's act of solidarity.

Love you Stevie Wonder! #TakeAKnee — Louise de Teliga (@lurox) September 24, 2017

People all the way across the globe are following the #TakeAKnee hashtag.

OMG thus made me cry - and I'm Australian! pic.twitter.com/86zakKCVxP — jade fox 🦊🦊🦊 (@Jenfire60) September 24, 2017

His voice is a welcomed and needed tool in this political climate.

Even a blind man can see the importance of this... — Anaiah-Zaccai (@AnaiahZaccaiW) September 24, 2017

Wonder is not the only non-athlete to take a knee this weekend, earlier today the actor Michael Rapaport took a knee and called Trump a "dumb mother**cker" in a scathing Twitter video.

