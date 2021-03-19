Store owner responds to customer who left one-star review after refusing to wear mask.

As a general rule, the people who write reviews are generally unhappy and in many cases entitled. Most establishments are used to fielding a few negative reviews, and it's best to let it rest and not hit back at unhappy customers, regardless of how much slander they throw your way.

However, there are times when a customer is so out-of-pocket in their review that they inspire a public call-out from the owner.

Such was the case for a recent review someone left of an outdoor shop.

The one star review read:

"Terrible customer service. If I could give them a zero I would. I will be shopping online from now on."

It wasn't long before the owner logged on to lay out the situation in full, and call out the customer for being an anti-masker.