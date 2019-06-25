10 people share the juicy times they witnessed everyone quit their jobs at once.

Is there anything more satisfying than sticking it to 'the man'? Spoiler alert: there's not. Watching someone who wields unchecked power get taken down by the people they are trying to oppress is a truly *chef's kiss* moment.
A prime example of this kind of moment is when employees decide that they have endured enough abuse at work and all quit at the same time, leaving they sh*tty boss to pick up the pieces all on their own. Gorgeous.
Most of us have at least fantasized about quitting dramatically on the spot, but not all of us have had the pleasure of actually doing it. Lucky for us, reddit exists, and people have gathered there to share their stories. Here are ten of our favorites.
1. This is everything, CaptainJudaism
Canceled all raises and bonuses for everyone except the CEO, his wife (financial and HR), and his son (utterly useless IT) in a year where we have record profits and brought in almost double the clients on top of announcing they aren't looking to hire more people when we were already overwhelmed.
Good part about it was when the majority of us quit they lost almost every single client shortly afterwards to their competitors and the company is now defunct.
2. This one made my day, KorvoKare
They decided after 6 years it was time to do a drug test. Even lost the CEO in that great idea.
3. You love to see it, AbstractPants
Oh fucking boy
I worked at Buffalo Wild Wings for a few years as a line cook. Two different stores, same fucking pay. It was the type of work where you ask for a raise and they scoff and say “yeah, me too.”
Anyways, I had been pretty dead set on quitting sooner or later, our kitchen was very small. Most people ended up closing 4-5 days a week with doubles on the weekends, while still attending school full time as it was a college town.
On SUPER BOWL FUCKING SUNDAY, a useless coworker who ducked out in the bathroom most the shift finally stops showing, and in response the managerial staff delegated closing to my pal J. Dude was a fucking delight to be around, hands down the best coworker ever. J had told them that due to being a full time student, he no longer wanted to be first in last out (4pm-12am, 1am on the weekends). They basically told him to go fuck himself, and that they don’t have any more shifts for him.
Immediately, me and one other cook walked to the office and quit on the spot.
Buffalo wild wings lost 4 cooks on Super Bowl Sunday, leaving them with 7 full time students on the schedule.
It was a managerial shit show.
4. Drops mic, Nevermind04
When I was 16, I worked in the concessions stand at a minor league baseball stadium. Minimum wage at the time was $5.15/hr, this job payed $8, and it was always in the evenings so it was perfect work for a high school student. The only bad thing was our management was TERRIBLE. The main manager would throw toddler tantrums about once a shift over stupid bullshit, like not ordering enough of a specific beer (she did the ordering) or running out of pre-cut lemons for tea.
One night the stadium was running a promotion and it was incredibly busy - easily 2-3x the normal volume of customers. We were all working our asses off handling multiple roles each with absolutely no downtime. Although we all cleaned as we worked, nobody had a chance to do thorough cleaning for the whole shift because of the never-ending horde of hungry baseball fans.
The manager showed up 3-4 hours late per usual and throws the biggest fucking tantrum ever over the unswept floor. Finally, she announces "Listen up you lazy fucks! Minimal work gets minimal pay. Everybody is being paid minimum wage tonight because you slobs won't clean up anything."
Both of our bartenders and the bar back quit on the spot, which caused a chain reaction. We all took off our aprons and hats to leave. She blocked the exit and was red in the face from screaming, so one of the cooks climbed out of one of the big serving windows where we served customers, so I did the same and most of the staff followed. Bear in mind that this all happened in front of like 200+ customers. Of course, my final paycheck "got lost" so I had to file a wage theft complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission.
5. Yossss, apocalypticradish
I did landscape construction. The cheap ass owner kept taking bigger and bigger projects while never hiring more help. We were all overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious as hell. One of our foreman quit and I followed suit a few days later. Two more guys quit the next day. He was down to three guys for the obscene amount of work he wanted to do. Of course everything gets way behind schedule but he's convinced it's not his fault at all. He went out of business less than a year later.
6. Got 'em, miltondelug
I was working for a very large IT company, before the tech bubble burst we had a meeting with our "new director and the VP"
They were tired of people complaining about things that should be changed at the job and how they managed people.
So they sat around 200 of us down in our auditorium, and the director said she didn't want to hear anymore complaints on how she was running things and if we didn't like then there was the door and that there was no way we'd leave such a great job.
Well there was a mass exodus and probably close to 50 people left within 2 months.
She and the VP were "re-orged" and given 0 reports, they were gone after a round of layoffs happened shortly after.
7. Boy, bye, gore_schach
Restructure of the way we're paid. What I used to do involved about 40% client interaction, 20% team/coworker interaction, and 40% paperwork and case coordination stuff. Based on what we do that means only 40% of the time is technically billable, and there are really sticky rules for what is and isn't billable. So, logically, we were being paid on a salary model. Cue management saying we can only make money for the time we have that is actually billable.
1/4th of the department quit. Two of us on the same day.
8. Dang, pandabelle12
Several years ago I worked in a mental health center. We worked primarily with kids. It was time for the center to renew their certification. Instead of keeping up with everything that needed to be done over the course of 5 years, the proper procedures were ignored.
In this couple months before recertification, administration made us sit through a ridiculous amount of training on Things that would have been covered in training such as HIPAA laws and identifying child abuse.
Then came our paperwork. Our center encouraged us to do things that aren’t exactly covered by Medicaid or approved through certification. For example taking kids to the park isn’t allowed, but guess where they instructed us to take these kids so they didn’t disturb the therapists working? I had to go back and edit 5 months worth of documents to get rid of the evidence.
The kicker was that bathrooms were supposed to have a log of when it was cleaned. An administrator perfectly forged the signatures of multiple employees. I don’t think they would have went through that trouble just for a bathroom log. What else were they forging our signatures on?
The potential risk of being charged with Medicaid fraud was too high for me. I quit as did many others.
Editing to ad: I did report them to the authorities. Shockingly they are still in business. I did what I had to to cover my ass.
9. Beat 'em to it, Armyofducks94
Word slipped out that the whole accounting department was being replaced so they all resigned all at once.
10. BOOM, Aloretta_Dethly
They laid off half the company with no warning. This included a gentleman who was less than a year from retirement and had been there for 35+ years.
The company was shocked when half the remaining people abandoned ship shortly thereafter.