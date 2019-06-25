10 people share the juicy times they witnessed everyone quit their jobs at once.

Is there anything more satisfying than sticking it to 'the man'? Spoiler alert: there's not. Watching someone who wields unchecked power get taken down by the people they are trying to oppress is a truly *chef's kiss* moment.

A prime example of this kind of moment is when employees decide that they have endured enough abuse at work and all quit at the same time, leaving they sh*tty boss to pick up the pieces all on their own. Gorgeous.

Most of us have at least fantasized about quitting dramatically on the spot, but not all of us have had the pleasure of actually doing it. Lucky for us, reddit exists, and people have gathered there to share their stories. Here are ten of our favorites.

1. This is everything, CaptainJudaism

Canceled all raises and bonuses for everyone except the CEO, his wife (financial and HR), and his son (utterly useless IT) in a year where we have record profits and brought in almost double the clients on top of announcing they aren't looking to hire more people when we were already overwhelmed. Good part about it was when the majority of us quit they lost almost every single client shortly afterwards to their competitors and the company is now defunct.

2. This one made my day, KorvoKare