Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club and people believe there's a sinister backstory.

Adult film star and clapback queen Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club on Wednesday night, and even ex-Trump aides are saying that it "reeks of entrapment."
You may recall that Stormy is suing President Donald Trump, making her a persona non grata (incidentally, that would be a great porn star name) in the eyes of the federal government, who had undercover agents following her on her national tour.
Stormy was arrested on three misdemeanor charges of illegally making physical contact strip club patrons during her act. Under Ohio law, performers who are nude or semi-nude cannot touch or be touched by "patrons of a sexually-oriented business."
CNN reports that "in a probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WSYX, detectives who were at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club said they observed Daniels remove her top and force patrons' faces into her chest."
Stormy's lawyer, who is now a celebrity in his own right, tweeted his outrage over the arrest and said she will plead not guilty.
People are freaked out that an opponent of the president was staked out and arrested like that.
Is this the best use of taxpayer funds? Whatever happened to fiscal responsibility?
Ex-Trump aide A.J. Delgado wondered why undercover officers were being sent to strip clubs.
America really knows who belongs in jail.