Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club and people believe there's a sinister backstory.

Adult film star and clapback queen Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club on Wednesday night, and even ex-Trump aides are saying that it "reeks of entrapment."

You may recall that Stormy is suing President Donald Trump, making her a persona non grata (incidentally, that would be a great porn star name) in the eyes of the federal government, who had undercover agents following her on her national tour.

Stormy Daniels, arrested last night at a strip club in Ohio, charged with "inappropriate touching." Got to admit, it's not a bad mugshot.. pic.twitter.com/6fTiuHTBO9 — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) July 12, 2018

Stormy was arrested on three misdemeanor charges of illegally making physical contact strip club patrons during her act. Under Ohio law, performers who are nude or semi-nude cannot touch or be touched by "patrons of a sexually-oriented business."

CNN reports that "in a probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WSYX, detectives who were at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club said they observed Daniels remove her top and force patrons' faces into her chest."

Stormy's lawyer, who is now a celebrity in his own right, tweeted his outrage over the arrest and said she will plead not guilty.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018