Stormy Daniels had the perfect response to Trump’s latest sexist ‘insult’ of her.

Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Trump has been dismissed by a federal judge.
The porn star, former lover (sorry, Stormy), and "Shark Week" partner of the president, sued him over a tweet he wrote in April that implied the man who had threatened her over coming forward with the truth about their affair was a "total con job."
District Judge S. James Otero wrote, "The Court agrees with Mr. Trump's argument because the tweet in question constitutes 'rhetorical hyperbole' normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement," despite the fact that Daniels argued that his tweet "charged her with committing a serious crime."
Trump, of course, is handling his feat with grace, dignity and presidential humility. Just kidding! Instead, he's pulling schoolyard insults out of his "Comeback Book," and you bet, they're sexist too!
It's obvious that Trump still finds Stormy (Danials? It's Daniels, sir) incredibly attractive considering the only insult he could think for her was to compare her to every girl's favorite animal: a horse.
Horses are majestic creatures full of strength and speed. They have giant brown eyes adorned with professional extension-quality lashes and a mane of thick, shiny hair. All this insult says is that Trump is sad a hot girl called him out.
Stormy, possessing all the strength of a stallion, responded to the confusing compliment:
Well done, Stormy. Looks like our country is just in name-calling territory now. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em?
Luckily, the internet doesn't approve of Trump's horse face comment either. Grab the reins, it's a wild ride!
