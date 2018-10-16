Stormy Daniels had the perfect response to Trump’s latest sexist ‘insult’ of her.

Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Trump has been dismissed by a federal judge.

The porn star, former lover (sorry, Stormy), and "Shark Week" partner of the president, sued him over a tweet he wrote in April that implied the man who had threatened her over coming forward with the truth about their affair was a "total con job."

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

District Judge S. James Otero wrote, "The Court agrees with Mr. Trump's argument because the tweet in question constitutes 'rhetorical hyperbole' normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement," despite the fact that Daniels argued that his tweet "charged her with committing a serious crime."

Trump, of course, is handling his feat with grace, dignity and presidential humility. Just kidding! Instead, he's pulling schoolyard insults out of his "Comeback Book," and you bet, they're sexist too!

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

It's obvious that Trump still finds Stormy (Danials? It's Daniels, sir) incredibly attractive considering the only insult he could think for her was to compare her to every girl's favorite animal: a horse.