13 savage clap-backs from Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing the president.

Advertising
Not only is Stormy Daniels taking on the damn president of the United States in a court of law, she is also consistently (and excellently!) taking on her Twitter trolls.
While many MAGA folks are upset about her lawsuit against Trump (rather than being upset about his possible campaign finance violations, not to mention adultery), they are taking their anger out on Stormy.
And Stormy is NOT having it.
1. Miss Piggy?
2. There's some words missing.
3. Show some respect, sir!
4. The royal we?
Advertising
5. Thank you for your concern.
6. She got the power.
7. It's legit.
8. She wants the d.... (democratic process).
Advertising
9. Live más.
10. Open a dictionary, my dude.
11. Do what you love. Love what you do.
Advertising
12. Uteruses before dudereses.
13. Even as Trump himself wish it were the opposite, Ivanka is the daughter, and Melania is the wife.
Advertising