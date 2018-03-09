13 savage clap-backs from Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing the president.

Not only is Stormy Daniels taking on the damn president of the United States in a court of law, she is also consistently (and excellently!) taking on her Twitter trolls.

Thank you... I think I found my new calling: troll hunter — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

While many MAGA folks are upset about her lawsuit against Trump (rather than being upset about his possible campaign finance violations, not to mention adultery), they are taking their anger out on Stormy.

giphy

And Stormy is NOT having it.

1. Miss Piggy?

I've got some sweet moves. Pigs are considered to be extremely intelligent so THANK you! *blushing* xoxo — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

2. There's some words missing.

Your keyboard appears to be broken. I'll help. BITCH and WHORE? Am I right? What do I win? I like this game! Xoxo — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

3. Show some respect, sir!

That's Miss Cunt, to you! — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

4. The royal we?