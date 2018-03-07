The 18 most bonkers revelations from Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump.

It's happening. The President of the United States (Donald Trump, for those who have successfully blocked it out) is being sued by Stormy Daniels, an adult film star with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Stormy is saying it happened, and that the "hush agreement" is invalid because he never signed it.

Superior Court of the State of California

Here are the wildest details from the official court document.

1. Trump's alias on the hush agreement was "David Dennison," and Stormy/Stephanie Clifford's was "Peggy Peterson."

2. A Delaware limited liability company was formed on October 17th, 2016—ten days after the Access Hollywood tape dropped—through which Trump's team funneled the money to Stormy.

3. The lawsuit includes the "factual background" of Stormy and Trump's relationship.

It reads:

Ms. Clifford began an intimate relationship with Mr. Trump in the Summer of 2006 in Lake Tahoe and continued her relationship with Mr. Trump well into the year 2007. This relationship included, among other things, at least one "meeting" with Mr. Trump in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel located within Los Angeles County.

4. The Trump campaign found out that Stormy was going to share her story in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape, and his team sought to silence her.