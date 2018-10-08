Stormy Daniels' interaction with Michael Cohen at the airport made the internet explode.

We all have familiar faces from other eras of our life that we don't want to run into -- exes, unfriendly old bosses, and strained former friends. But Stormy Daniels had the ultimate version of the "run-in" when she spotted Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen at the airport this weekend.
For those who haven't followed the saga, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 election "as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump."
Daniels signed an NDA but has obviously broken her silence since, and Cohen recently had a tough break with Trump. So, a scenario in which they spot each other across the airport terminal must have felt like a ghost sighting all around.
After exchanging a "hello" with Cohen, Daniels tweeted about how deeply bizarre the run-in felt.
Twitter wasted no time before chiming in with their feelings about the encounter, many of which amounted to a middle finger pointed in his direction.
Some people theorized that Cohen could have been stalking Daniels, but that was largely dismissed.
Of course, where ever there is mention of Cohen, there is also the looming presence of Michael Avenatti.
But what truly prevailed over this entire interaction is the inherent discomfort.
I like to imagine him clearing his throat and doing a little neck stretch before shuffling over to say hello to the women he previously tried to silence. Meanwhile, internally, I imagine she felt like a big shrug emoji.