Stormy Daniels' interaction with Michael Cohen at the airport made the internet explode.

We all have familiar faces from other eras of our life that we don't want to run into -- exes, unfriendly old bosses, and strained former friends. But Stormy Daniels had the ultimate version of the "run-in" when she spotted Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen at the airport this weekend.

For those who haven't followed the saga, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 election "as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump."

Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, WSJ reports. https://t.co/AcQz1aZIpb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 12, 2018

Daniels signed an NDA but has obviously broken her silence since, and Cohen recently had a tough break with Trump. So, a scenario in which they spot each other across the airport terminal must have felt like a ghost sighting all around.

After exchanging a "hello" with Cohen, Daniels tweeted about how deeply bizarre the run-in felt.

Michael Cohen just said hi to me in the airport. I meant to take a flight to NY but think I just landed on Mars. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 8, 2018

Twitter wasted no time before chiming in with their feelings about the encounter, many of which amounted to a middle finger pointed in his direction.