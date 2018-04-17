Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who threatened her. People have theories on who it is.

Tuesday morning on The View, Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti unveiled the sketch of the man who allegedly approached her and her baby daughter in a parking lot, demanding she "leave Trump alone."

This was back in 2011, when Trump was spreading racist conspiracy theories from Trump Tower rather than the White House.

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Avenatti has announced a $100,000 reward for anyone with information on this mysterious Trump henchman, and people on Twitter are ready to claim the prize.

Did Jaime Lannister carry out the will of the Mad King?

Check for a golden hand pic.twitter.com/TKIxYyiIuj — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 17, 2018

Is Willem Defoe...... de foe?

I can't believe a young willem defoe was the one who threatened stormy daniels pic.twitter.com/gjVzhFwlIn — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 17, 2018

We already know that Tom Brady is friends with Trump.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

This feels very feasible.