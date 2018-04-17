Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who threatened her. People have theories on who it is.

Advertising
Tuesday morning on The View, Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti unveiled the sketch of the man who allegedly approached her and her baby daughter in a parking lot, demanding she "leave Trump alone."
This was back in 2011, when Trump was spreading racist conspiracy theories from Trump Tower rather than the White House.
Avenatti has announced a $100,000 reward for anyone with information on this mysterious Trump henchman, and people on Twitter are ready to claim the prize.
Did Jaime Lannister carry out the will of the Mad King?
Is Willem Defoe...... de foe?
We already know that Tom Brady is friends with Trump.
This feels very feasible.
What a story, Mark!
Could it be the Boyhood boy?
Chad Michael Murray hasn't really been heard from since Freaky Friday.
Wanted: Dead or Alive.
Kato Kaelin, is that you?
How do you like dem apples?
Hamill Himself thinks it's Hamill, himself.
Who do YOU think it is?
