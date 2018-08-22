Stormy Daniels had the most savage response to Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

In case you missed one of the biggest news days since the 2016 election (and let's be honest - there have been MANY big news days), let me catch you up.

On Tuesday Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty "to multiple counts of bank and tax fraud and campaign finance violations" connected to buying the silence of women Trump had affairs with (including porn star and current American hero Stormy Daniels). His full plea deal amounts to eight felony counts.

This is potentially bad news for Trump, given how it directly implicates the president in allegedly directing Cohen to break campaign finance laws.

"The fact that Michael Cohen is pleading guilty is just an enormous development in the history of the Trump Presidency... Almost no one knows more of his secrets" - Jeffrey Toobin pic.twitter.com/kRF1j9IBrS — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 21, 2018

While many of us are clinging to the hope that this will actually reap consequences upon our seemingly impenetrable president, for Daniels, Cohen's guilty plea has an extra dose of schadenfreude.

Daniels has been loudly and bravely speaking out against the ways Cohen protected Trump during the election cycle.

Back in April, Daniels gave a powerful statement indicting Cohen's enabling of Trump's rise.