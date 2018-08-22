Stormy Daniels had the most savage response to Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

In case you missed one of the biggest news days since the 2016 election (and let's be honest - there have been MANY big news days), let me catch you up.
On Tuesday Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty "to multiple counts of bank and tax fraud and campaign finance violations" connected to buying the silence of women Trump had affairs with (including porn star and current American hero Stormy Daniels). His full plea deal amounts to eight felony counts.
This is potentially bad news for Trump, given how it directly implicates the president in allegedly directing Cohen to break campaign finance laws.
While many of us are clinging to the hope that this will actually reap consequences upon our seemingly impenetrable president, for Daniels, Cohen's guilty plea has an extra dose of schadenfreude.
Daniels has been loudly and bravely speaking out against the ways Cohen protected Trump during the election cycle.
Back in April, Daniels gave a powerful statement indicting Cohen's enabling of Trump's rise.
"For years, Mr. Cohen has acted like he is above the law. He has never thought that the little man, or especially women, and even more, women like me, mattered. That ends now."
So, as you can imagine, Cohen's guilty plea on Tuesday was a smoldering hot cup of tea for Daniels to gleefully sip on.
Her response on Twitter was as savage and smug as you'd hope.
Shortly before Cohen officially plead guilty, Daniel's lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted about how her refusal to remain silent has helped change the course of Trump's presidency.
People online were fully here for Daniel's moment of vindication after months of giving testimony.
This news week will be etched in history books to come, and it's only Wednesday.