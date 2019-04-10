Straight white dude perfectly explains why diversity is necessary in gaming.

Like many industries, the gaming one has a diversity issue. Straight white men are in charge so they have historically had the most say when it comes to calling the shots. Because of this, most characters in video games are straight white men. People tend to write what they know, and gamers tend to feel comfortable playing characters that they know. But this has led to a lack of diversity in games, which leaves out gamers who are not straight white men. Now, games are introducing diversity so that all gamers can see themselves in the characters. However, not everyone likes this.

It can be hard to explain to people why diversity is important. But content creator/gamer/Twitter user @FightinCowboy gave it a shot knocked it out of the park.

He wrote:

So lately there's been a lot of fuss over gaming "forcing diversity" and people getting upset that a character is gay, trans, etc. and I want to take a moment and try to explain this to folks that are having trouble understanding the issue, as a straight white dude myself. — FightinCowboy (@Fightincowboy) February 10, 2019