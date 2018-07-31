This stranger’s random act of kindness for a struggling single mom is making the internet weep.

When used right, the internet can be an incredible tool for kindness. It's crucial we remember this, since it's way too easy to find ourselves drowning in all of the depressing news stories and pervy trolls on the internet.

When single mom and Imgur user BillietheUnicorn42 received an unexpected message from a stranger, she was pleasantly surprised.

The anonymous good samaritan had seen a few of the single mom's posts in a mom group and decided to reach out with a generous offer, no strings attached.

The mom was both surprised and deeply touched by the other woman's offer to buy school supplies.

It took her a minute to allow herself to accept the help.