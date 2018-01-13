Jim Hopper from 'Stranger Things' photobombed a fan's yearbook photos, and Twitter is obsessed.

If you've fallen in love by Jim Hopper's soft heart (hidden by a rough exterior) on Stranger Things, then you'll be even happier to know that the actor David Harbour is just as sweet in person.
On Friday, Harbour took to Instagram to prove that he made good on a Twitter bet with a fan. It all started when California-based high school named Damaris Fregoso asked Harbour on Twitter how many retweets it would take for him to pose in her senior photo.
Much to her surprise, Harbour answered and even added a few specific requests in good faith that she'd reach her goal.
Fregoso's Twitter bid quickly soared and she reached over 28,000 retweets as of Friday.
Being a man of his word, Harbour noted the successful tweet and went forward to make arrangements for the photos.
He even quoted Eleven in the process.
On Friday, after months of suspense, Harbour and Damaris finally shared their spirited photos with the public.
As you can see in the photos, Harbor's stipulations for a trombone and high school sweatshirt were met.
Damaris and her whole family met up with Harbour at the Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles for the photo shoot.
She wrote on Instagram:
"Well this is certainly something I didn’t think would actually happen! David is such a sweet dude! Even my 5 month old nephew got in on the action, haha! Can’t wait to share the photos soon!!!”
The photos are so pure and they look like they're having so much fun.
Damaris' Twitter followers were overjoyed by the glowing success.
It'll be hard for her classmates to compete with this series of yearbook photos.