People are screaming over the new 'Stranger Things' trailer. And not just because of the monsters.

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things this morning and the internet is here.for.it. Netflix rarely disappoints when putting together a jaw-dropping teaser, and this one is certainly no exception. The lewks are iconic, the music is on point, there's a giant, gooey screaming monster, and Steve is there. What more could we ask for?

A major theme of the trailer is how the kids from Stranger Things are no longer kids. They are...teens! Finally, a platform for ANGST! And even the characters of the show are aware of their new hormones, as they talk about how they're too old to sit in a basement and play games all day (try telling that to my boyfriend). And in case you still didn't get the theme, the trailer is dubbed with The Who's "Baba O'Riley" aka "Teenage Wasteland." Rock on.

Naturally, people are losing it over this trailer. The teenage wasteland is the new upside-down.

They might have made us wait for it, but the #StrangerThings S3 trailer is spot on 👌 Also, I just want to grab all the kids by the cheek and say 'Look how you've grown!' ❤️ https://t.co/Ufz51G9mTN — Lauren O'Callaghan (@LaurenHollyOC) March 20, 2019

"we're not kids anymore" is something I definitely told my mom when I was 13 and wanted more "freedom" https://t.co/ZABVnwaGE8 — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) March 20, 2019