20 times people witnessed strangers doing absolutely absurd things.

People are weird, man. If you ever get the chance to look up from your phone, you'll notice that there are people out her doing some wild shit. We've all had that one experience where we witness something so absurd that it haunts us for the rest of our days. Or if you're like me and live in New York City, you have at least one of these experiences a day.
People really do do the darnest shit. A recent post on reddit had people sharing their most unbelievable stories about witnessing strangers being weirdos. Prepare to mutter "what the fuck" to your screen.
1. tlb198 tumbled across Hagrid IRL.
I was walking through the town I live in a few years ago, and some guy was walking just ahead of me looking like Hagrid from Harry Potter, in a long brown wool coat and long hair and beard, and he reaches into his pocket and pulls out a plant, with roots and everything, dropping soil everywhere. He looks down, repots the plant in his pocket, and reaches into the other side pocket for his wallet. Since then I've been totally in awe of him and I often wonder what he was growing in his coat.
2. FritoLaysForDays' dad has a wild story for you.
Not my story, but one my dad told me. He goes to work very early in the morning, and one day he had stopped in a WaWa to get some coffee. While he was pouring his coffee, he noticed a guy who had already put Coffee in the cup and was now standing in front of the cream dispenser, rotating his entire body like he was hula hooping to mix it together.
3. nicholaspetrossian witnessed a woman whose dog is more than just her best friend.
A women got in her car, took a big sip of a smoothie, then proceeded to open her mouth so her small dog could lap up the smoothie in her mouth.
4. mmura9 watched something that almost certainly took place in New York City.
Watched a guy on the sidewalk below the train platform bend down and casually put a pigeon in his pocket then walk away. Dinner is served I guess.
5. DoubleDeadEnd witnessed something unsanitary.
I was hanging out in Washington square park by the fountain with my buddy. Hot summer day, people have their feet in the water and just relaxing. I shit you not, a guy comes up jogging, places his water bottle under the fountain and chugs it. Fills it again and jogs away. Me and buddy look at each other like "No Way Dude"!
6. cheesemaster404 saw something that started off questionable and ended up being delightful
Just yesterday, I saw a guy walking down the street, with a glass of beer. (Consumption of alcohol in public spaces is illegal here for the record.) Another stranger walking the opposite direction approaches him, "Hey, give me your beer, here's some cash, go buy me a beer and buy yourself one too." First stranger obliges, gives this man his beer, and goes off with the money to buy some beer. By the time he's back, 2nd guy is finished the beer, 1st guy hands a glass to 2nd guy, and they both go their separate ways. Was pretty amusing.
7. A perplexing scene reported by Chulmleigh.
You know those sticks that dog walkers use to throw the tennis ball further? I saw a guy just throw the whole thing, with a ball attached. Dude did it twice.
8. ILoveMei disocvered the man with the mintiest breath in the world.
I saw an old man in a casino eat 40 or so peppermint candies. He would put 5 in his mouth or so then swallow then do it again. These were the ones you would have to suck on for an hour to get anywhere.
9. Bango112 may have been hallucinating.
When I was backpacking around Ethiopia I ended up staying overnight in some tiny little town whilst waiting for my bus to my next destination.
I saw someone walking down the street completely naked with a block of wood clenched between his bum cheeks. It was that strange and illogical that there are times where I question whether or not I saw it.
10. DrGiggleFr1tz watched something that probably should have been done at home.
Watched a guy "non chalantly" scratch his balls multiple times then wait a few seconds before pretending to scratch his nose. Did it about 6 times in a row.
I mean, I've taken a whiff too but jeeze man it's getting real obvious.
11. A star is born and witnessed by InannasPocket.
Lady in the airport, nicely dressed. She vomited in the middle of a walkway and just ... kept right on walking, perfectly composed, hardly even broke her stride. As if throwing up on the floor of a crowded public space was just another task to tick off on her list.
12. JaniePage watched poor train etiquette somehow get even worse.
I saw a woman on the train file her nails. In between filing each nail she would lick the file clean.
13. BlakeLively1 had the pleausre of spotting a legend.
Saw a man wearing shirt with the word “Legend” printed on the front sit down on a park bench, pull out a wheel of Camembert cheese and proceed to eat the entire thing in a few bites. Then stand up and be on his way. A true legend.
14. theshadowmoses leaned in to a bizarre situation.
When I worked at PC World I had a customer come in and start browsing landline phones. She then got a call on her mobile phone so decided to take off her jacket and kick off her shoes, take off her socks and lay on the floor of the store whilst talking on her phone. After a while she put the phone down but continued to lay on the floor looking at all the types of landline phone. I ask if she needs a hand and she says she needs help. So I sat down on the floor with her and kicked off my shoes as well and had a good old chat all about landline phones. She ended up buying one with a extended warranty so management didn't care that I just sat on the floor with her
15. _tanizaki_ saw someone who was going on a very mysterious, very specific kind of trip.
Someone going through TSA security with two roombas and nothing else. One Roomba per bin of course.
16. ashlynbellerose witnessed a man living life by his own damn rules.
Old guy on the bus taking on his phone and when he got off his phone it was a bar of soap. When he left the bus he said to the driver "Thank you Captain."
17. mhodgy stumbled upon someone with a very particular palate.
I was on the tube (subway) at like 10am on a Tuesday and saw a guy trying to eat his own flip flop...
18. The mystery of the bitten zucchini, as told by _is_butter_a_carb.
One time I was at Wal-Mart and this is by far the strangest thing I’ve seen at one.
I’m behind a lady at the check out. The last item was one zucchini but with a big ass bite taken out of it.
Cashier: Did you....bite this zucchini?
Stranger: (with a dead serious look on her face) No
Cashier: .....well do you still want it?
Stranger: Yeah just put it in the bag!
From where I was, I could still see the glimmer of saliva from the bite. But even if she was telling the truth, why the hell would you buy a zucchini someone else bit into?!
I still think about it today.
19. CinnaSol experienced a classic NYC love story.
I live in NYC so...
There was the one time I saw a man shitting on the side of a building in broad daylight. We made eye contact. I think we’re married now.
20. hongkonghuey gets a daily dose of this treat.
Every morning at 6:00 on my way to work I see this dude exercising. He is riding his bike then quickly jumps off at this corner to do what he thinks are push ups. He is just moving his head up and down and humping the ground.