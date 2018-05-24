Student falls asleep in class and her teacher has the best possible response.

Most of us have stories of falling asleep in class during our schooling days. It's hard to balance school, jobs, friendships, and being a human being with thoughts and feelings. Sometimes, you just need to take a nap and your body doesn't care how it affects your grade.
In most cases, a teacher would wake up a student or mark down their grade.
So, it was notable when professor Monte Syrie noticed his student Meg was sleeping in class and decided to let her rest up. Obviously, the ideal would be for her to be awake and absorbing the lessons in class. But since Syrie was accutely aware of Meg's busy life outside of that class, he placed faith in her and let her take the nap.
Later, on Twitter, Syrie shared his reasoning behind letting Meg of the hook.
Syrie shared how he views his classroom as a temporary haven from the outside world. If he truly understands where a student is coming from, why not extend compassion? This doesn't mean students are allowed to nap through class all the time, but rather, that he won't punish someone for having an exhausting week.
In the end, his faith in Meg proved itself. She was able to turn in her homework that evening after being given a second chance.
Syrie's line of thought opened up a Twitter discussion about compassionate teaching methods.
Sometimes a spoonful of napping is just what a student needs to make the medicine (learning) go down.