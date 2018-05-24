Student falls asleep in class and her teacher has the best possible response.

Most of us have stories of falling asleep in class during our schooling days. It's hard to balance school, jobs, friendships, and being a human being with thoughts and feelings. Sometimes, you just need to take a nap and your body doesn't care how it affects your grade.

In most cases, a teacher would wake up a student or mark down their grade.

So, it was notable when professor Monte Syrie noticed his student Meg was sleeping in class and decided to let her rest up. Obviously, the ideal would be for her to be awake and absorbing the lessons in class. But since Syrie was accutely aware of Meg's busy life outside of that class, he placed faith in her and let her take the nap.

Later, on Twitter, Syrie shared his reasoning behind letting Meg of the hook.

Meg fell asleep in class yesterday. I let her. I didn't take it personally. She has zero-hour math, farm-girl chores, state-qualifying 4X400 fatigue, adolescent angst, and various other things to deal with. My class is only a part of her life, not her life. No, she did not use — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018

her time wisely in class yesterday. She didn't get her essay turned in. She knew that. I knew that, but I didn't beat her up about it. Didn't have to. She emailed it to me last night at 9:00 PM. On her own. I know we all somewhat subscribe to this notion that there's a right way — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018

of doing things, and letting kids sleep in class falls outside the boundaries. I get it, and I'm not suggesting that we make it a permanent part of repertoire /routine, but I am suggesting that we sometimes trust our instincts, even if it goes against the grain, maybe especially — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018