Student forgot to check the title of her paper before turning it in. The internet is dead.

We all live our best lives when we take a note from Ice Cube and check ourselves before we wreck ourselves. This goes doubly when you're a sleep deprived student, slogging away at papers day after day in hopes of procuring a nebulous future dream job.

Usually, the college paper drafting process involves a few cups of spilled blood, some well volleyed screams into the abyss, and of course, a few (thousand) rewrites.

The student and Twitter user Morgxn found herself in a quandary when she realized she forgot to change the title of her paper before submitting it to her professor.

I turned in my paper to my professor last night and this morning I realized I forgot to change the title...hows your day going? pic.twitter.com/FnornTF00n — mørgxn (@morgs216) April 25, 2018

The title itself aptly sums up how it feels to be an exhausted college student.

People on Twitter were cracking up at the mistake. A few of them had similar anecdotes, and of course, people wanted to know how the professor responded.