Student forgot to check the title of her paper before turning it in. The internet is dead.

We all live our best lives when we take a note from Ice Cube and check ourselves before we wreck ourselves. This goes doubly when you're a sleep deprived student, slogging away at papers day after day in hopes of procuring a nebulous future dream job.
Usually, the college paper drafting process involves a few cups of spilled blood, some well volleyed screams into the abyss, and of course, a few (thousand) rewrites.
The student and Twitter user Morgxn found herself in a quandary when she realized she forgot to change the title of her paper before submitting it to her professor.
The title itself aptly sums up how it feels to be an exhausted college student.
People on Twitter were cracking up at the mistake. A few of them had similar anecdotes, and of course, people wanted to know how the professor responded.
This is truly a harrowing cautionary tale for all students and writers out there: double check your work, or else your unplanned personal truth may be submitted for the world to see.