Student asks if she was wrong to 'snap back' at professor for making sexist jokes.

Bad jokes that you pay to listen to are bad enough. But what if you get them when you paid for something completely different? Like, an education, for example?

When a frustrated college student clapped back at her professor for his outdated and offensive bits, she made waves in the department. But before things got worse, she came to Reddit to tell her story and genuinely ask if she was wrong in the situation. Luckily, Reddit provides. Here is her tale:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for snapping back at my teacher who started every class with 'Hi Guys... and OP' and made icky jokes about women?"

I am in a college class with all guys except for me, it's a small summer class on processor architecture. And every class my professor says "Hi guys... And OP" and it is so cringy and weird, like everyone knows you can just call a mixed gender group "guys" without making it weird. He also makes random weird sexist jokes in class but at least they're not directed at me by name.