Snowflake congressman gets a 17-year-old student suspended for swearing.

In the midst of the gun violence epidemic affecting students—and members of Congress debating whether it's good or bad—one brave congressman knows what the real crisis is: cussing.

The Nevada Independent reports that 17-year-old Noah Christiansen was suspended for two days after a complaint from a congressman's staffer to his school.

Christiansen, of Nevada's 2nd Congressional District, participated in the National School Walkout for gun control and contacted GOP Congressman Mark Amodei's office, calling on lawmakers to "get off their f—ing asses" and enact legislation that would keep children safe from massacres like the one in Parkland, Florida.

This teen admits he could have used better language when he called his congressman's office and used the F-word to demand action on gun control.



After the call, a congressional aide notified the Nevada teen's school, which suspended him for two days.

On Tuesday, after the school shooting in Maryland, Christiansen's mom shared on Instagram just how insane the congressman's priorities are.

Stacie Bird posted "#FreeNoah" on Instagram, along with the damning observation, "Another school shooting today and you're worried about my kid using a cuss word."