Student's open carry graduation photo went viral and even pro-gun people are mad.

A senior at the University of Tennessee made waves on the web after her graduation photo went viral for a very controversial reason.

For her senior photo, 22-year-old Brenna Spencer opted to pose in front of the Hunter Museum of Art donning a "Women for Trump" shirt and a handgun in her pants.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the photo drew a lot of criticism from both gun lovers and haters alike.

I’m 100% pro gun but brandishing a firearm for a photo shoot or showing it off to try and look cool is just stupid. They are tools. Why brag about carrying a gun? — Reed (@osellr) April 8, 2018

Because I’m proud of my second amendment right and I want to empower other women! Absolutely they are tools but I will always brag about being able to carry a gun to protect myself, my friends and my family! — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 8, 2018

Using a gun to make a political point is irresponsible gun ownership. — DadForChange (@DadForChange) April 11, 2018

Some people pointed out the innate privilege of Spencer's post.

Black people are regularly shot but the police for carrying objects that could be construed as a gun, while a young white woman can brag about carrying one on social media and be lauded as a patriot.