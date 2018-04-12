Student's open carry graduation photo went viral and even pro-gun people are mad.

A senior at the University of Tennessee made waves on the web after her graduation photo went viral for a very controversial reason.
For her senior photo, 22-year-old Brenna Spencer opted to pose in front of the Hunter Museum of Art donning a "Women for Trump" shirt and a handgun in her pants.
Unsurprisingly, the photo drew a lot of criticism from both gun lovers and haters alike.
Some people pointed out the innate privilege of Spencer's post.
Black people are regularly shot but the police for carrying objects that could be construed as a gun, while a young white woman can brag about carrying one on social media and be lauded as a patriot.
Still, many others lauded her picture.
Many even incited female empowerment.
What do YOU think?!