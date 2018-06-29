A comedian prank called Trump on air by pretending to be a senator. It actually worked.

Just in case you forgot that the times we're living in are not only scary but extremely stupid, a comedian named John Melendez apparently got a call back from President Trump on Air Force One by pretending to be New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. Seriously.

On the latest episode of "The Stuttering John Podcast," the comic best known for bits on The Howard Stern Show, is heard talking to a voice sounding a whole lot like Trump after getting patched through by a staffer.

Former Howard Stern talk show employee 'Stuttering John Melendez' claims he prank called the White House as Senator Bob Menendez and got a return call from President Trump aboard Air Force One.



The buried lead here is that Trump, thinking he was talking to Senator Menendez, proceeded to kvetch about the Department of Justice, congratulating Menendez on having his corruption trial end in a hung jury.

"'You went through a tough, tough situation - and I don't think a very fair situation - but congratulations," Trump (or "Trump") said.

Melendez (as Menendez) then brought up the crisis at the border, to which Trump began rambling about how he'll ultimate fix the crisis he made: