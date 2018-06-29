A comedian prank called Trump on air by pretending to be a senator. It actually worked.

Just in case you forgot that the times we're living in are not only scary but extremely stupid, a comedian named John Melendez apparently got a call back from President Trump on Air Force One by pretending to be New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. Seriously.
On the latest episode of "The Stuttering John Podcast," the comic best known for bits on The Howard Stern Show, is heard talking to a voice sounding a whole lot like Trump after getting patched through by a staffer.
The buried lead here is that Trump, thinking he was talking to Senator Menendez, proceeded to kvetch about the Department of Justice, congratulating Menendez on having his corruption trial end in a hung jury.
"'You went through a tough, tough situation - and I don't think a very fair situation - but congratulations," Trump (or "Trump") said.
Melendez (as Menendez) then brought up the crisis at the border, to which Trump began rambling about how he'll ultimate fix the crisis he made:
So Bob, let me just tell you: I want to be able to take care of the situation every bit as much as anyone else, at the top level. I'd like to do the larger solution rather than the smaller solution; they're doing them step by step. I think we can do the whole thing.
'I have a good relationship with the party, you have a good relationship with the party, and I think we could do a real immigration bill. We have to have security at the border, we have to have it. I mean, look, you've got 60 percent of the country, they've got to have security at the border.
'And that's a good excuse for the Democrats too, Bob. It's not like, it's good for you or good for me, it's good for both of us ... I'm tired of the problem. So Bob, here's what - let me do this, I'm on Air Force One, uh, I'm just coming back from an amazing rally in North Dakota, actually.'
The comedian explained that he got through to Trump by calling the White House switchboard, saying he was Senator Menendez, providing his cell phone number that has a Southern California area code. When the operator noted how that number doesn't align with the information they have on the senator, Melendez brushed it off by saying that he was on vacation.
Melendez told The Daily Mail that "he was then contacted by a series of presidential subordinates - including Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner - before the 45th president picked up the phone."
It's always good to know that the White House is an extremely functional, well-oiled machine.
Listen to the full episode here.