Supervisor asks if they were wrong to demand employee use lint roller before client meeting.

Working from home can be a major transition for people who were previously used to a chaotic commute, early wake-up time and the social stresses and comforts of an office...

Going back and forth between working in an office and working from your bed in your pajamas surrounded by empty coffee cups can be jarring, but working from home isn't an excuse to suddenly abandon manners, office etiquette or the expectations of your job. Just as it wouldn't be acceptable to roll into a morning meeting with a full blanket fort, it's also not professional to log into Zoom sipping wine from the bathtub in a spa mask. Plenty of employers offer more relaxed work environments, and encourage their staff to take mental health days or dress casually. However, if you know your job requires more formal office attire, it's probably not the wisest move to rock up to the client presentation in your slumber party best.

So, when a frustrated supervisor at an office decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about their employee's reaction to a lint roller, people were quick to offer advice.