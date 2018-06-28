Susan Sarandon’s response to the internet blaming her for Trump includes getting arrested.

There are people out there who blame Susan Sarandon for the fact that Donald Trump is the president, which is an interesting theory, but fails to mention the people who actually voted for Trump. The non-vagina voter Sarandon felt the Bern during the primary, but when it came to the general election, she enthusiastically endorsed Jill Stein.
Perhaps as part of her penance for campaigning against Hillary Clinton, or simply because she hates seeing children being caged, Sarandon is participating in a sit-in against Trump's policy of family detention.
Some trolls are unimpressed, but Sarandon is kindly dunking on all of them, asking what they're doing to support the cause.
Say what you will about 2016—she's definitely fighting the good fight in 2018.
Sarandon politely referred her haters to educational resources about the action.
She retweeted these videos to show her 598,000 followers what's going on.
Unlike Melania Trump's jacket, there are women who care about these families.
Just in case anyone doubted her commitment to the fight, Sarandon went and got arrested.
Your move, Twitter.