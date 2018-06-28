Susan Sarandon’s response to the internet blaming her for Trump includes getting arrested.

There are people out there who blame Susan Sarandon for the fact that Donald Trump is the president, which is an interesting theory, but fails to mention the people who actually voted for Trump. The non-vagina voter Sarandon felt the Bern during the primary, but when it came to the general election, she enthusiastically endorsed Jill Stein.

Perhaps as part of her penance for campaigning against Hillary Clinton, or simply because she hates seeing children being caged, Sarandon is participating in a sit-in against Trump's policy of family detention.

#WomenDisobey have 10th Street shut down outside the gates to the DOJ, all shouting WE CARE on this march’s first sit-in demanding a stop to family detention. pic.twitter.com/5PAIHWISWH — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 28, 2018

Some trolls are unimpressed, but Sarandon is kindly dunking on all of them, asking what they're doing to support the cause.

Are you able to come out and join us? We’re at the Justice Dept. and need as many women as possible. #WomenDisobey https://t.co/XA2cEpwdAz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018

Hi Cyndia, I see ur in Maryland. Are you close enough to come out & march to Congress w/ us? Need as many women as possible out here. ✊🏻 #WomenDisobey https://t.co/2Wf1AFV5h9 — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018

R u marching with us? If so, thx for being here. All hands on deck. ✌🏻 #WomenDisobey https://t.co/pCpAn5RmIa — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018

Say what you will about 2016—she's definitely fighting the good fight in 2018.