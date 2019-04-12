T-shirt company brilliantly roasts the way we talk about women in the workplace.

The differences between how we talk about professional women and men is stark, to say the very least. The deeply entrenched double standards are so omniscient there are countless subtleties most of us don't notice, even in a culture where its become increasingly normal to talk about sexism.
Sometimes, the best way to pull back the wool and really see the absurd ways women are talked about, is to flip the script and gender swap the same sentiments.
The satirical shirt company Man Who Has It All does precisely this, both through satirical apparel and Twitter discussions about "men in the workplace."
One of the best parts of Man Who Has It All's internet presence, is how consistently funny the comments are. When the company delivers the initial dose of satire, the followers are quick to fill in the blanks with all the absurd sounding comments men commonly leave about professional women.
Most of the shirts from Man Who Has It All plays on the ways we title career woman as female scientists, female doctors, female lawyers, instead of just scientists, doctors, and lawyers.
In this gender swapped world, the shirts for men instead say male scientist, while the women's shirts merely say scientist. This simple switcheroo easily points out the absurdity of gendering women in their own areas of expertise.
The comments fully roasted all of the typical responses to women in the workplace, and the many ways coded condescension is such a big part of it.
Naturally, people were also quick to write long, satirical diatribes about how men in the workplace will surely lose their masculinity. Also, the ways making shirts for men costs designers more time and effort.
If you ever need a break from the endless stream of dismal hatred in the news, you may want to check out one of these many refreshing satirical threads.