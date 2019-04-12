T-shirt company brilliantly roasts the way we talk about women in the workplace.

The differences between how we talk about professional women and men is stark, to say the very least. The deeply entrenched double standards are so omniscient there are countless subtleties most of us don't notice, even in a culture where its become increasingly normal to talk about sexism.

Sometimes, the best way to pull back the wool and really see the absurd ways women are talked about, is to flip the script and gender swap the same sentiments.

The satirical shirt company Man Who Has It All does precisely this, both through satirical apparel and Twitter discussions about "men in the workplace."

Working dad? STOP beating yourself up! We're terrible for doing this. Remember, you don't HAVE to have the perfect hair, skin, teeth, nails, face shape, testicles, ankles, eyebrows, eyelashes, legs, thighs and hands however it does help so keep trying. — manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) April 10, 2019

TIME TO GET UP DADS! Before your wife and kids. Now is a good time to make imaginative and healthy packed lunches for your wife and kids, get your first load of washing in and moisturise your knees. — manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) April 10, 2019

TODAY'S DEBATE: Should a man ever be over 40? — manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) April 11, 2019

One of the best parts of Man Who Has It All's internet presence, is how consistently funny the comments are. When the company delivers the initial dose of satire, the followers are quick to fill in the blanks with all the absurd sounding comments men commonly leave about professional women.