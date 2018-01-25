Angry Taco Bell employee accused of throwing cheesy hot burrito at boss.

On Monday, an angry Taco Bell employee grabbed life by the horns and allegedly threw a cheesy hot burrito at his boss.

The act of protest occurred during a discussion about the upcoming work schedule, at which point the boss told the employee to "stop being a cry baby" before getting pelted with a hot burrito.

The revolution has begun, comrade!https://t.co/qc6UkHzDXM — Love, Actually Was The Scientist (@FutureHasbeen) January 24, 2018

According to South Carolina police, officers were called into the Spartanburg Taco Bell to settle the beef once and for all.

The police report reveals that the manager's left arm and leg were thoroughly splattered by melted cheese, and the beaning "made a mess of the entire kitchen."

It should also be noted the toss of the burrito wasn't the employee's last move, he proceeded to take off his head set, dramatically break it on his knee, and storm the hell out of there.