Chrissy Teigen's dad got a tattoo of her face and the internet can't handle it.

At the end of November (the 30th to be precise), the patron saint of Twitter clapbacks Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 33rd birthday. This means she is now the age Jesus was when he was crucified on the cross, except I have a feeling her life will be much longer and full of substantially less crucifixion.

In the ultimate celebration of his daughter's life, Ron Teigen Sr. got a tattoo of Chrissy's face as a birthday present.

Understandably, when Chrissy saw the fresh inking of her face on her dad's arm, she freaked out and shared it with her followers.

I honestly can't imagine how I'd respond if my dad got a tattoo of me on his arm. I'd probably lead the conversation by asking if he's okay?! I'd also apologize for not calling home enough, and maybe direct him towards tattoo removal services.

Staring at my own face on my dad's arm would be somewhat horrifying, but for Chrissy it seems like a fun experience.