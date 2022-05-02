Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong for keeping tattoo that makes her fiancé insecure.

Sally Ann Hall
May 2, 2022 | 6:41 PM
Public opinion on tattoos has changed drastically in the past decades. But many people are still divided on what is 'appropriate' body adornment - from the professional to the deeply personal.

So when a bereaved mother and widow found a second chance at love, her memorial tattoo proved to be a problem in her new relationship. Luckily, she found answers in a heated Reddit forum, where she asked...

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to have my tattoo removed even if it makes my future husband uncomfortable and insecure?

I was a widow for 3 years before I met my fiancé (Julius). I lost my husband and 4 year old son on a boating accident. When I got back on my feet after losing them, I had their names tattooed on my chest. Nothing grand, it's just their names in cursive and two hearts.

When I met Julius I told him about my past. Including my depression and how I had to move back to my parents' and depended on them for years. He was very understanding and after over a year of dating, he proposed. Yesterday, while I was getting out of the shower, Julius asked me when I plan to have my tattoo removed.

