Woman asks if she's wrong for keeping tattoo that makes her fiancé insecure.

Public opinion on tattoos has changed drastically in the past decades. But many people are still divided on what is 'appropriate' body adornment - from the professional to the deeply personal.

So when a bereaved mother and widow found a second chance at love, her memorial tattoo proved to be a problem in her new relationship. Luckily, she found answers in a heated Reddit forum, where she asked...

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to have my tattoo removed even if it makes my future husband uncomfortable and insecure?

I was a widow for 3 years before I met my fiancé (Julius). I lost my husband and 4 year old son on a boating accident. When I got back on my feet after losing them, I had their names tattooed on my chest. Nothing grand, it's just their names in cursive and two hearts.