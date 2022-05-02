Woman asks if she's wrong for keeping tattoo that makes her fiancé insecure.

So when a bereaved mother and widow found a second chance at love, her memorial tattoo proved to be a problem in her new relationship. Luckily, she found answers in a heated Reddit forum, where she asked...
I was a widow for 3 years before I met my fiancé (Julius). I lost my husband and 4 year old son on a boating accident. When I got back on my feet after losing them, I had their names tattooed on my chest. Nothing grand, it's just their names in cursive and two hearts.
When I met Julius I told him about my past. Including my depression and how I had to move back to my parents' and depended on them for years. He was very understanding and after over a year of dating, he proposed. Yesterday, while I was getting out of the shower, Julius asked me when I plan to have my tattoo removed.