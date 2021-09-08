16 tattoo artists share the most messed up tattoos they've ever given.

The debate over whether or not a tattoo needs to have any special significance or deep poetic meaning can be a divisive subject for tattoo enthusiasts and artists.

While not every butterfly on someone's ribs or ankle needs to come with a beautiful story about change or letting go of the past, some people prefer to give their permanent ink years of back-and-forth thought. Regardless of whether or not you're a "I got this watermelon on my thumb simply because I love watermelon" tattoo person, or a "this portrait of a sunset represents the tenacity of my ancestors" customer, tattoos artists usually have some hilarious and terrifying stories.

Drunk people demanding tattoos on their butts of a stranger they just met at a bar, customers requesting all kinds of rated R ink or just generally questionable choices can make any otherwise chill tattoo artist say "not today, sir." So, when a Reddit user asked tattoo artists of the internet, "what is the most f*cked up thing you've tattooed?" people were ready to share their horror stories from the parlor.