Taylor Swift called out Netflix over ‘sexist’ joke about her in ‘Ginny & Georgia.’

Taylor Swift came for Netflix when their new show, "Ginny & Georgia" featured an outdated, sexist joke about her...

"Ginny & Georgia" is already being compared to "Gilmore Girls," as it features a young mom and her teen daughter navigating life's challenges. Taylor Swift was surprised, however, to learn that one of the lines in the show roasts her dating life as if it's one of her red carpet interviews from over a decade ago.

The line, "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," is a joke that was barely funny when Taylor Swift first hit the scene. Countless musicians turn their heartbreak into relatable, beautiful art and storytelling is a key element to compelling songwriting. For some reason (the patriarchy) when men turn their love life drama into music, it's considered brave and powerful, but when women do it they are "serial daters," or "uncreative hacks." Swift dealt with a swarm of negative media attention about how she turns all of her boyfriends into material for years, and she's not taking it with a smile and a hair flip-turned Giphy anymore.