People are losing it over Taylor Swift finally announcing her political party.

It has finally happened. After years of keeping her political affiliations concealed, Taylor Swift has finally released the cat from the bag and taken a clear political stance.

From a business perspective, it's hardly surprising that the Tennessee-born singer previously shied away from tacitly endorsing anyone during elections. Her music and branding appeals both to young liberal pop lovers and conservative pop/country fans, so I'd imagine she's been advised to appear neutral for branding purposes.

But now, after two years of Trump and this week's devastating Supreme Court confirmation of alleged gang-rapist Brett Kavanaugh, Swift broke her political silence in an Instagram post.

She framed her post around the midterm elections, which take place on November 6th, and the importance of casting a vote.