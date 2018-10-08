People are losing it over Taylor Swift finally announcing her political party.

It has finally happened. After years of keeping her political affiliations concealed, Taylor Swift has finally released the cat from the bag and taken a clear political stance.
From a business perspective, it's hardly surprising that the Tennessee-born singer previously shied away from tacitly endorsing anyone during elections. Her music and branding appeals both to young liberal pop lovers and conservative pop/country fans, so I'd imagine she's been advised to appear neutral for branding purposes.
But now, after two years of Trump and this week's devastating Supreme Court confirmation of alleged gang-rapist Brett Kavanaugh, Swift broke her political silence in an Instagram post.
She framed her post around the midterm elections, which take place on November 6th, and the importance of casting a vote.
"I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG."
She then went on to share her reasons for not supporting the conservative Tennessee congressional candidate Marsha Blackburn. Most notably, Blackburn's horrible voting records in relation to domestic violence, equal pay, and LGBTQ rights.
"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values."
She continued her post by sharing her endorsement for the Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, noting that for many, the two-party system will never feel like a perfect fit.
"I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway."
She capped off the political coming out post by encouraging young fans to register to vote in time for the midterm elections.
"So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!"
Unsurprisingly, the internet quickly exploded with people reacting to Swift's political post.
Regardless of their view on her music, many people were impressed and surprised by the post, most notably - how well she broke down Blackburn's voting record.
Given the eternal meme of Kanye and Swift at the Grammys, and Kanye's recent pro-MAGA rants, many trotted out the comparisons.
But also, given her conservative fan base, others noted that it was risky for Swift to take this stand. Also, her fan base taps into the millennial voting bloc, which is still largely undermobilized.
2018 is truly a weird, horrifying, and sometimes pleasantly surprising year. I truly hope Swift's endorsement will help mobilize young Tennessee voters for the midterm elections, there is so much at stake.