Taylor Swift flawlessly shut down a sexist interview question. Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift has zero time for the gendered double standards present in many interview questions. Her years in the spotlight have firmly given her the status of a veteran interviewee, and it showed in a recent exchange when she fully shut down a question she didn't like.

During a recent chat with the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Swift was asked about her upcoming 30th birthday, and whether that will be the "turning point" where she will choose to be a mother.

Rather than dive into the topic of motherhood, one completely irrelevant to her current music career, Swift called out the inherent double standard in the question:

"I really don't think that men would be asked this question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that now."

She then went on to share that she looks forward to her 30s, and the ways she anticipates she'll feel more at home with herself than in her 20s. But still, she plans to take risks and make inevitable mistakes in the next decade.