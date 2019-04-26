Taylor Swift's new video sparks more speculation about her sexuality and a big reveal.

Taylor Swift, America's favorite country-pop crossover Barbie princess, released a midnight new single featuring Brendon Urie of "Panic! At The Disco" called, "Me." Keeping up with the trend of catchy power ballads with lyrics vague enough to be universally inspiring ,"Me" absolutely fits the bill. The video is full of Mary Poppins whimsy, kittens, rainbows, unicorns and a pristine pastel palette, but fans are more interested in trying to decode the secret message. Leading up to the video's release, Swift dropped hints that led many to believe she was going to come out as bisexual. This is a fun theory I will never let go of even if Swift marries four men and releases a song called "Me: I'm straight." Okay I’ve tried to stay out of this “Taylor Swift is bisexual” conspiracy stuff but like....... her new single features Brendon Urie so like what the fuck ELSE am I supposed to think?????? — Captain America’s Ass (@Neil_McNeil) April 26, 2019 M y last several months have been spent



E xcessively researching Tumblr posts about how Taylor Swift is bisexual



! — Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) April 26, 2019 i wish i wanted anything as much as white queer women on the internet want taylor swift to be bisexual — rachel claire (@rachie_claire) April 17, 2019 What if Taylor Swift comes out as bisexual?



Clues:



• Interview set with openly queer Robin Roberts

• Donates to LGBTQ groups in TN

• Weeks of pastel Instagram posts

• Photographed under rainbow butterfly that says “ME”

• New material dropping on Lesbian Visibility Day — Nico Lang, Sources Say (@Nico_Lang) April 25, 2019

Unfortunately, this wasn't the theme of the song. Although, she does feature menswear and it looks absolutely fantastic. If I didn’t know I was bisexual before seeing @taylorswift13 in a suit would’ve done it pic.twitter.com/5SdbzvmTr5 — WildEyedBibliomaniac (@lbf1764) April 26, 2019 Rather, a lot of fans think the song might be a nudge that she's engaged. Engaged, or...got a new cat? It's unclear. While she's been low key dating Joe Alwyn for awhile now, this could be one of those anthems where she's engaged to herself which is, well...alright.

Is @taylorswift13 engaged or has a new cat? #MeOutNow pic.twitter.com/Kl4mdENnoQ — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) April 26, 2019 Fans are obsessing over the part of the video where she's offered an engagement ring, which she rejects, but then she's offered a cat, and she's into it. Is this what we've come to as a society? Yes. Am I somehow invested in Taylor Swift's future nuptials despite thinking most of her music is safe cotton candy? Yup. you said there was a secret you were keeping from us, is it that you are engaged????? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — ♡ (@maddysky3) April 26, 2019

There's also a scene where she's wearing what appears to be a heart-shaped engagement ring: @taylorswift13 i figured out the secret you’ve been hiding for months! YOURE ENGAGED!!! CONGRATULATIONS IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU’ pic.twitter.com/gV641IwRa7 — kadyn! (@kadyndaniel) April 26, 2019 Honestly Taylor, if you didn't want people to think you were coming out you probably shouldn't have made your hashtag: #MeOutNow, but that's a separate issue. Melissa Etheridge: Yes, I Am

Ellen DeGeneres: Yup, I'm Gay

Taylor Swift: #MEisout — Sarah K. (@SarahKomedy) April 26, 2019 While there's a slew of secrets and Easter eggs that people have plucked from this video (including a possible collaboration with "The Dixie Chicks") the most compelling would be a potential Swift wedding. I'm not sure why the world would wait in anticipation over your new cat, Taylor. No cat is that interesting.

I guess we'll just have to wait and see what the album will tell us. Until then, enjoy all the butterflies and rainbows in this fun springtime jam.