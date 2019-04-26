Taylor Swift's new video sparks more speculation about her sexuality and a big reveal.

Taylor Swift, America's favorite country-pop crossover Barbie princess, released a midnight new single featuring Brendon Urie of "Panic! At The Disco" called, "Me." Keeping up with the trend of catchy power ballads with lyrics vague enough to be universally inspiring ,"Me" absolutely fits the bill. The video is full of Mary Poppins whimsy, kittens, rainbows, unicorns and a pristine pastel palette, but fans are more interested in trying to decode the secret message.
Leading up to the video's release, Swift dropped hints that led many to believe she was going to come out as bisexual. This is a fun theory I will never let go of even if Swift marries four men and releases a song called "Me: I'm straight."
Unfortunately, this wasn't the theme of the song. Although, she does feature menswear and it looks absolutely fantastic.
Rather, a lot of fans think the song might be a nudge that she's engaged. Engaged, or...got a new cat? It's unclear. While she's been low key dating Joe Alwyn for awhile now, this could be one of those anthems where she's engaged to herself which is, well...alright.
Fans are obsessing over the part of the video where she's offered an engagement ring, which she rejects, but then she's offered a cat, and she's into it. Is this what we've come to as a society? Yes. Am I somehow invested in Taylor Swift's future nuptials despite thinking most of her music is safe cotton candy? Yup.
There's also a scene where she's wearing what appears to be a heart-shaped engagement ring:
Honestly Taylor, if you didn't want people to think you were coming out you probably shouldn't have made your hashtag: #MeOutNow, but that's a separate issue.
While there's a slew of secrets and Easter eggs that people have plucked from this video (including a possible collaboration with "The Dixie Chicks") the most compelling would be a potential Swift wedding. I'm not sure why the world would wait in anticipation over your new cat, Taylor. No cat is that interesting.
I guess we'll just have to wait and see what the album will tell us. Until then, enjoy all the butterflies and rainbows in this fun springtime jam.