Teacher breaks down worst parenting habits of baby boomers, gen xers, and millennials. This is war.

The internet is nothing if not a thinly veiled space for different generations to air grievances and spar it out over who is in fact "the worst." While it could certainly be argued that we're all humans in the end, and being awful is far more judgeable on a case-by-case basis, there are definitely generational patterns.
One of the easiest ways to track generational differences, is by noting the different ways people raise their kids. In a recent thread on Imgur, a teacher broke down the good and bad parenting patterns she's seen in Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials.
Regardless of what generation you're in, this anecdotal data can give you some petty fodder for the next argument with your mom or daughter or random Facebook friend that grumbles about your generation.
To kick off the thread, the author shared that she's taught biological science for both middle and high school students, and has seen the fruits of three generations of parents.
"I teach biological science classes for a middle and high school, and during my time, I've had the pleasure and displeasure of teaching students from 3 generations of parents. Since school is kicking up again, I thought I would share with you my general experience in dealing with each generation, and maybe later, some more in-depth work stories from each, since that seems to be a thing imgur is interested in. It doesn't need to be said, but I will say anyway that these are averages and generalizations. I have met good and bad parents from all 3, and not all of them fit with the average. I will also not be saying to which generation I belong to avoid accusations of bias. Ready? Here we go."
Before launching into her breakdown of each generation, the anonymous teacher made it clear she would not reveal her personal age, so as to not incite accusations of bias.
BABY BOOMERS
Naturally, she kicked it off with the strengths and weaknesses of Baby Boomer parents.
"I don't have many students with baby boomer parents anymore, so most of these come from past experiences. The Good: Invested in their children and their futures, meet with me when requested, will listen to what I have to say, will (usually) use my suggestions with their children. The Bad: Demanding, rude, impatient The Ugly: They know best...about everything. Nothing is more frustrating than having someone completely unexperienced with your profession tell you how to do it. They get angry the easiest, and they will go BALLISTIC. The only time I had to call the school resource officer (police officer stationed at the school) was to escort out a baby boomer whom I requested a conference with."
GEN XERS
Since Gen Xers currently make up a large majority of parents with school-age kids, the teacher had A LOT to say about their parenting chops (or lack thereof).
"The Good: They've got a good sense of humor about things, and they provide (materialistically) well for their kids. The Bad: There are 2 main kinds of Gen X parents. The majority fit into the first- They don't have much to do with their kids. I'm not saying they don't care about them, they just don't seem to invest too much time or emotional support into them, and instead put most of it into themselves and their partner. My co-workers and I often refer to them as 'the generation that wanted kids, but didn't want to be parents.' They also refuse to discipline their kids in any way, which is quite evident in the students' behavior if I'm honest."
Unfortunately, when it comes to this breakdown, Gen Xers aren't doing so hot.
"The Ugly: The second type. Hoo boy, do I hate these parents. The ones who believe their kid is a perfect angel that can do no wrong, and any problem they are having is my or the school's fault. No matter what you tell these parents, and no matter what their child has done, they always shift the blame to someone else. A quick side note: The largest amount of anti-vax, pseudo-science/homeopathic medicine-believing parents I've had to deal with belong to this generation. Many stories about that, but I will save them for another post. I will type no more, for I am weary."
MILLENNIALS
The teacher shared that she's just now getting experience with millennial parents, and they have a fairly different style than Gen Xers and Baby Boomers.
"The newest generation of parents. It has only been in the last couple years that I've begun to have experiences with them. The Good: Polite, good listeners, really take my advice to heart, care about their kids."
According to this teacher, the bad parenting by millennials can get pretty scary.
"The Bad: Timid, naive, and tend to overreact/blow things out of proportion The Ugly: Most of these parents are good at disciplining their kids, but some fall in to the Type 2 gen x category, and some...just...well. I've had a couple millennial parents go into Gordon Ramsay-esque tirades on their children. It's scary, and not how you should deal with your children having a problem or being in trouble. That's it for my generation generalization. If you all are interested in any of my more specific work stories, let me know. And if this instead goes horribly wrong and ruffles feathers, I apologize. These are just my experiences."
At the end of the day, this breakdown reveals all three generations to be simultaneously exhausting AND full of strengths. It's almost as if we're all equally fallible, regardless of when we were born.